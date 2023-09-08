In a surprising turn of events, the dependence on Artificial Intelligence continues to grow by leaps and bounds and the latest example is an AI-generated song that has vocals of pop stars Drake and The Weeknd, has been submitted to the Grammys.

The song went viral on social media in no time and it now seems AI could be taking away a lot of jobs across different streams and professions.

This song is VIRAL on all platforms right now. But I think it’s all a genius marketing stunt… Not by Drake, but by a SaaS startup. Here’s a 30-second summary of the ai Drake song and my prediction of who’s behind it. 👻 pic.twitter.com/puklgqjElZ — Mitchell Cohen (@MitchellLandon) April 16, 2023

A report by New York Times states the song that was called Heart on My Sleeve was created by an anonymous artist called Ghostwriter. The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr told the publication, “It’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.” The song has been submitted in the Best Rap Song and Song of the Year categories, respectively.

Reactions on social media

One person said, “They stole their voices to make a song and thinks it’s eligible.” Another person stated, “They should both sue for their likeness being used without their consent.” The next one commented, “This is a disgrace labels and artists should speak out against it.”