Article 370 revoked: Richa Chadda criticises BJP MLA over his comment on Kashmiri women

A day after the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, a BJP MLA stirred a controversy, saying party workers can now go to the state and marry "fair-skinned" women there.

Celebrating the development at an event, Khatauli MLA Vikram Singh Saini said, "Modiji has fulfilled our dream. The whole country is happy. I called a hakimji, asking for help to get land in J&K. All eager 'karyakartas' can now go to the state and marry 'gori' women there. We have no problem with it."

And since many bots and bhakts are screaming fake news and many genuine followers and friends are asking for a video, here it is. My colleague shares the video for you all. 👇https://t.co/3iKd0pq2ke — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 6, 2019

He said, "Hindu and Muslim workers should be happy with the decision and marry a 'gori' girl from Jammu and Kashmir."