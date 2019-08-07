You are here:

Article 370 revoked: Richa Chadda criticises BJP MLA over his comment on Kashmiri women

FP Staff

Aug 07, 2019 20:34:22 IST

A day after the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, a BJP MLA stirred a controversy, saying party workers can now go to the state and marry "fair-skinned" women there.

Celebrating the development at an event, Khatauli MLA Vikram Singh Saini said, "Modiji has fulfilled our dream. The whole country is happy. I called a hakimji, asking for help to get land in J&K. All eager 'karyakartas' can now go to the state and marry 'gori' women there. We have no problem with it."

He said, "Hindu and Muslim workers should be happy with the decision and marry a 'gori' girl from Jammu and Kashmir."

The MLA said it was a cruelty that women from Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their status as the state's permanent residence if they married anybody from outside.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda took to Twitter to condemn Saini's comments, remarking how most of the country's politicians are "men that you wouldn’t even want to invite home for chai".

In 2017, Saini had urged people to beat up anybody found harassing women. He had said those caught teasing and harassing women should be tonsured and paraded in the locality.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 20:37:26 IST

tags: Article 370 , Article 370 revoked , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Richa Chadda

also see

Article 370 revoked: Kangana Ranaut says it's a 'historic step'; Richa Chadda hopes for 'no bloodshed' in J&K

Article 370 revoked: Kangana Ranaut says it's a 'historic step'; Richa Chadda hopes for 'no bloodshed' in J&K

Article 370 scrapped: Steelbird offers to set up plant in J&K, says move to help Kashmir kickstart new industrial revolution

Article 370 scrapped: Steelbird offers to set up plant in J&K, says move to help Kashmir kickstart new industrial revolution

Article 370 scrapped: US-based Muslim body to protest against revocation ending special status for Jammu and Kashmir

Article 370 scrapped: US-based Muslim body to protest against revocation ending special status for Jammu and Kashmir



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories