Article 370 revoked: Kangana Ranaut says it's a 'historic step'; Richa Chadda hopes for 'no bloodshed' in J&K

Earlier today (5 August), Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Article 370 that grants Jammu and Kashmir special status will be revoked amid major ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Under the proposed law, Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory now with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh will be a Union Territory without legislation.

While Jammu and Kashmir has been put under unprecendented lockdown amid security crises, Shah announced in Rajya Sabha, "I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)." Following the announcement, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers for the people of the valley, while also reacting to the ongoing tension.

Here are some of the reactions

Anupam Kher, who has been quite vocal on the issue, shared his stand on Twitter

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

Kunal Kohli called it a historical decision and further wrote an explianer describing the difference between an Union territory and a state

THE fundamental difference between states and union territory is states are the administrative units having their own governments. whereas UTs are ruled directly by the central government through Lieutenant Governor as the administrator. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 5, 2019

2 new union territories created out of the state of #JammuKashmir. I just hope n pray there’s peace n stability in the region finally. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 5, 2019

Actress Kangana Ranaut called the decision a "historic step" and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving this 'impossible feat.' Talking about it in a press statement, she said "Scrapping of article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of terrorism free nation, I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if any one could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr Modi, he is not only a visionary he has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality. I congratulate entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future(sic)" However, the announcement has divided the Bollywood, with some critising the government's decision and hoping for peace to prevail.

This is such a sad day. Devastated. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 5, 2019

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Whatever happens in politics, let there be no bloodshed, let sense prevail. We’re one, all Indians. We are a peaceful people. We believe in compassion, not coercion. Be kind peeps! ❤️Jai Hind. https://t.co/ObtXWghTqZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 5, 2019

My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace 🙏🏻 #KashmirNeedsAttention — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 5, 2019

What the hell us happening ??? May Allah keep every one safe ! In Kashmir https://t.co/bVicpsYOO7 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 5, 2019

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 13:35:19 IST