Article 15: New poster finds Ayushmann Khurrana carrying the torch to end discrimination in India

Ayushmann Khurrana's forthcoming social drama, Article 15, is releasing this Friday on 28 June. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have dropped a new poster.

The poster shows Ayushmann's police officer leading a troupe of constables inside a forest, to find clues about their case. Ayushmann shared it with the caption, "Andheron mai bahut chal liye, ab hai Roshni ki bari." (You've travelled for long in the dark, now it's time for light to shine.)

Khurana has also recently spoken about how he feels threats from fringe groups regarding the film's portrayal of Brahmins are "redundant and a waste of time and energy." He then urged all to watch the film before getting outraged over the film's stance.

Article 15 follows Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a cop investigating the gangrape and murder of two girls from the Dalit community because they demanded a raise of Rs 3. As evident from the title of the film, Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

