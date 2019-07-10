Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama inches close to Rs 50 cr mark

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing Article 15 has gained massive acclaim owing to its powerful storyline, direction, and brilliant performances. The film points out caste-based discrimination that is rampant in many parts of India.

Second week into its release, the film is making wonders at the box offic. Collections are inching closer towards the Rs 50 crore mark.

Article 15 earned only Rs 1.25 crore on Tuesday, probably owing to the India versus New Zealand match, which is a part of the ongoing Cricket World Cup series. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office haul of the film, which currently stands at a total of Rs 49.48 crore.

#Article15 nears half-century [₹ 50 cr] mark... Biz was hit by #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19] on [second] Tue... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 49.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019

The film was recently received appreciation from Amul. In an illustrated ad, the iconic Amul girl and Khurrana's character stand next to each other with buttered toasts in their hands.

The film has not come without its share of controversies. Recently, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of the CBFC certification and asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority with their grievances. The petitioner, Brahman Samaj of India, had approached the top court seeking cancellation of the certificate issued to the movie, alleging that there were objectionable dialogues spreading rumour and caste hatred in society.

The film is reportedly loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gang-raped and hanged to death from a tree. A commentary on the country's caste system, the film has drawn ire from the Brahman community in Uttar Pradesh.

The movie was earlier banned from being screened in the Uttarakhand town Roorkee due to law and order concerns, but the ban was later revoked. The ban was imposed after fringe outfits like the Hindu Sena approached the administration and alleged that the movie had "maligned" the Brahman community.

A day before its release, members of various Brahman organisations also staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of Article 15, alleging it shows them in poor light.

