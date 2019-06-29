Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama earns Rs 5 crore on opening day

After delivering the hard-hitting Mulk last year, Anubhav Sunha's new film Article 15 opened to a box office collection of Rs 5.02 crore.

The film, which revolves around the caste divide in the country, is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. It reportedly takes inspiration from the 2014 Badaun gang rape incident.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, the movie opened to positive reviews from the critics and is expected to witness substantial growth in the box-office collection over the weekend.

Check out the official box office figures here

#Article15 has a decent Day 1... Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2... Metros are driving the biz and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely... Fri ₹ 5.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

The film has opened on a good note at the box office on its Day 1 despite the controversies surrounding the film, with several Hindu outfits protesting against it. Members of various Brahmin organisations on Friday staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of the film alleging it shows them in poor light.

To address the issue, Anubhav issused an open letter, reassuring the Hindu outfits that his film does not ‘disrespect’ any communities. Written entirely in Hindi, he said that a film’s intention is never to disrespect society and one should not judge a film from its trailer.

Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of Article 15.

