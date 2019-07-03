Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama earns Rs 27.68 cr on Day 5

Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama Article 15 opened to largely positive reviews. Khurrana, who has often portrayed realistic yet fun-loving characters, was playing a never-seen-before avatar of a hard-nosed police officer in the film. After a successful opening weekend at the box office with Rs 20.04 crore, the film went on to do well even on the weekdays with its earnings inching closer to the Rs 25 crore mark by Monday.

The film earned Rs 3.67 crore on Tuesday, which has brought its total to Rs 27.68 crore.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is reportedly based loosely on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and hanged to death from a tree. Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the cast.

Check out Artisle 15's box office figures:

#Article15 maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Biz was affected in #Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall... Metros are trending well... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr. Total: ₹ 27.68 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

The screening of the film was stopped in a Roorkee cinema hall in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district over law-and-order concerns yesterday.

Roorkee sub-divisional magistrate Ravindra Singh Bisht said the cinema hall management was asked to not screen the film after fringe outfits like the Hindu Sena and Bhim Sena approached the administration over the last two days alleging that the movie had "maligned" a particular community.

"It's just an interim order issued due to law-and-order concerns as protesters in Haridwar (town) had forcibly stalled screening of the film there," Bisht told PTI. "The restriction is temporary in nature and will be lifted if the situation remains normal."

A day before it's release, members of various Brahmin organisations on Friday also staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of Article 15, alleging it shows them in poor light. To address the issue, Anubhav issued an open letter, reassuring the Hindu outfits that his film does not ‘disrespect’ any communities. Written entirely in Hindi, he said that a film’s intention is never to disrespect society and one should not judge a film from its trailer.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 14:10:19 IST