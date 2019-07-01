Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama earns Rs 20.04 cr in opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 seems to be gaining ground at the box office. The cop drama raked in Rs 7.77 crore on Sunday, bringing the film's total up to Rs 20.04 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's performance on social media.

The film is reportedly based loosely on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and hanged to death from a tree. Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the cast.

Check out Article 15's box office performance:

#Article15 has a healthy weekend... Ample growth on Day 2 and 3... Metros strong, driving its biz... #KabirSingh wave + #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match [on Sun] restrict overall growth... Weekdays crucial... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr. Total: ₹ 20.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

The film is also Ayushamann's second-highest grossing film in terms of the opening weekend haul at the theatres, after Badhaai Ho (which garnered Rs 45.70 crore). This is a commendable feat considering Article 15 was a little out of Ayushmann's comfort zone but still managed to garner half the amount raked in by Badhaai Ho, which is clearly the kind of film or genre in which he aces. The film's earnings also crossed Andhadhun, the actor's highest-ever grosser.

Members of various Brahmin organisations on Friday staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of Article 15, alleging it shows them in poor light. To address the issue, Anubhav issued an open letter, reassuring the Hindu outfits that his film does not ‘disrespect’ any communities. Written entirely in Hindi, he said that a film’s intention is never to disrespect society and one should not judge a film from its trailer.

Article 15 was recently leaked online by notorious online hackers Tamilrockers, merely two days after its release. The website also leaked prints of Annabelle Comes Home (which released on 28 June).

