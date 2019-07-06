Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama earns Rs 2.65 cr on second Friday

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 recorded Rs 34.21 crore in its opening week. In its second Friday at the domestic box office, the film earned Rs 2.65 crore, which took its total collection to Rs 36.86 crore. It had witnessed a successful opening weekend of Rs 20.04 crore, but had witnessed a significant decline in weekdays.

Besides competing with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Article 15 will now have to compete with Marvel's Spider-Man: Far from Home. The film was also a victim of piracy after its print was made available for streaming and downloading on Tamilrockers merely two days after hitting cinemas. However, the film has been able to sustain a decent pace during the weekdays.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is reportedly based loosely on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gang-raped and hanged to death from a tree. Apart from Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

A day before its release, members of various Brahman organisations also staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of Article 15, alleging it shows them in poor light.

Recently, the movie was banned from being screened in Uttarakhand town Roorkee due to law and order concerns, but the ban was later revoked. The ban was imposed after fringe outfits like the Hindu Sena approached the administration and alleged that the movie had "maligned" the Brahman community. Members of various Brahmin organisations like Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Ekta Parishad, Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Parshuram Sarva Kalyan and Brahmin Mahasabha raised slogans against the actors and the producer and defaced the posters of the film.

Addressing the issue, Sinha had issued an open letter, reassuring the Hindu outfits that his film does not ‘disrespect’ any communities. He said that the intention of a film is never to disrespect society and one should not judge a film from its trailer.

