Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on second Wednesday

Article 15 has raked in Rs 1.35 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing the total of the fillm to Rs 50.83 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office haul of the film.

Check out Article 15's latest box office figures



#Article15 crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.35 cr [better than Tue]. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

The film has not come without its share of controversies. Recently, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of the CBFC certification and asked the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority with their grievances. The petitioner, Brahman Samaj of India, had approached the top court seeking cancellation of the certificate issued to the movie, alleging that there were objectionable dialogues spreading rumour and caste hatred in society.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for the love. #Article15 on 28th June. A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jun 26, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram

It's time to 'UN'MESS the Mess !! #AbFarqLaayenge #Article15 releasing on June 28. Link in bio. @anubhavsinhaa @talwarisha #ManojPahwa #Nassar @sayanigupta @mohdzeeshanayyub @ashishsverma @ronjinichakraborty @shubhro30 #SushilPandey #AakashDhabade #KumudMishra @gauravkapata @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @benarasmediaworks

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jun 25, 2019 at 6:02am PDT

Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama is reportedly loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gang-raped and hanged to death from a tree. A commentary on the country's caste system, the film has drawn ire from the Brahman community in Uttar Pradesh.

The movie was earlier banned from being screened in the Uttarakhand town Roorkee due to law and order concerns, but the ban was later revoked. The ban was imposed after fringe outfits like the Hindu Sena approached the administration and alleged that the movie had "maligned" the Brahman community.

A day before its release, members of various Brahman organisations also staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of Article 15, alleging it shows them in poor light.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 12:48:46 IST