Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's cop drama rakes in Rs 7.25 cr on second day

Ayushmann Khurrana's cop drama Article 15 has raked in Rs 7.25 crore on its second day (Saturday) at the box office, bringing the film's total up to Rs 12.27 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub. The film, which revolves around the caste divide in the country, is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. It reportedly takes its inspiration from the 2014 Badaun gang rape incident.

Check out Article 15's box office figures:

#Article15 jumps on Day 2... Trending very well at urban centres specifically... Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although #INDvENG [#CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 12.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

The steady upward graph of the film's box office performance seems promising, though Adarsh notes that the Anubhav Sinha directorial may face a slight hiccup on Sunday owing to the clash between India and England at the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Recently, the film became the subject of widespread criticism when multiple Brahmin outfits in various parts of India began opposing the film's screening by holding protests outside theatres.

As reported earlier, members of various Brahmin organisations like Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Ekta Parishad, Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Parshuram Sarva Kalyan and Brahmin Mahasabha raised slogans against the actors and the producer of the film and tore-off film posters.

A day before the release of the film, Anubhav had issused an open letter, reassuring the Hindu outfits that his film does not ‘disrespect’ the Brahmin community. Written entirely in Hindi, he said that a film’s intention is never to disrespect a society and one should not judge a film from its trailer as it is made by stitching together various pieces of the film.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 14:25:51 IST