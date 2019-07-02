Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's cop drama inches closer to Rs 25 crore mark

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15, which released to positive reviews, has earned Rs 3.97 crore, inching closer to the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office. It had opened with Rs 5.02 crore and earned Rs 7.25 crore on the second day. On Sunday, it minted Rs 7.77 crore. The total box-office collection of Article 15 currently stands at Rs 24.01 crore.

Trade analysts noted that the film will earn over Rs 30 crores by the end of Week 1. The film is also Ayushamann's second-highest grossing film in terms of the opening weekend haul at the theatres, after Badhaai Ho (which garnered Rs 45.70 crore).

Check out the official box-office figures here

#Article15 is super-strong on the crucial Mon... Braves #KabirSingh juggernaut + torrential rains in #Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 24.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is reportedly based loosely on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and hanged to death from a tree. Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the cast.

A day before it's release, members of various Brahmin organisations on Friday staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of Article 15, alleging it shows them in poor light. To address the issue, Anubhav issued an open letter, reassuring the Hindu outfits that his film does not ‘disrespect’ any communities. Written entirely in Hindi, he said that a film’s intention is never to disrespect society and one should not judge a film from its trailer.

Article 15 was recently leaked online by notorious online hackers Tamilrockers, merely two days after its release. The website also leaked prints of Annabelle Comes Home (which also released on 28 June).

