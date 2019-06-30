Article 15, Anabelle Comes Home leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers a day after release

Annabelle Comes Home, the latest addition to the Conjuring universe, has been leaked by the notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, reports Indian Express. The film released in India on 28 June, clashing with Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, which has also been leaked by the same website, according to Business Today.

Annabelle Comes Home joins a long list of Hollywood titles leaked by the website, which also leaked recently Toy Story 4, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, and Avengers: Endgame.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their respective theatrical releases. Despite several complaints, ban and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Captain Marvel, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba were made available for illegally downloading and streaming.

Popular South Indian films Petta, Viswasam, NGK and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release.

Annabelle Comes Home, helmed by Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and The Nun writer Gary Dauberman in his directorial debut, is based on the legend of the Annabelle Doll. The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife, along with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15, on the other hand, is a social drama based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. It reportedly takes its inspiration from the 2014 Badaun gang-rape incident. Starring Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub, Article 15 has earned Rs 12.27 crore in two days.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 16:56:48 IST