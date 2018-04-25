Arthur B Rubinstein, music composer of War Games and Lost In America, passes away aged 80

Arthur B Rubinstein, music composer whose body of work extends to more than 300 films, television programs and several Broadway shows, passed away on 23 April at the age of 80. He was suffering from cancer, as reported by Variety.

In his long career, the renowned composer served as the composer-in-residence for the American Conservatory Theater, the Williamstown Theater Festival and the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, and composed music for over 50 productions during this period. In the 1970s, Rubinstein worked in Los Angeles and Broadway and was known for iconic shows like Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar.

In Los Angeles, he worked on movies such as War Games (1983), Lost in America (1985), Whose Life Is It Anyway? (1981), Blue Thunder (1983), Stakeout (1987), The Hard Way (1991) and Nick of Time (1995). He also scored Stephen Spielberg’s World War II documentary Shooting War, narrated by Tom Hanks. His most recent compositions include Observations in 2009, which premiered at the Griffith Observatory at a special showcase on the 400th anniversary of Galileo’s achievements, as reported by Variety.

The composer had also contributed to the cult animation series, The Simpsons, when he scored music for episodes, Bart Get an ‘F’ and Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish.

“In classical music and jazz, there is a constant, living swirl of wonder and discovery — both sensual and intellectual. As a composer and conductor, I’ve always tried, in some way, to be part of that swirl,” said the composer on his website, as reported by Variety. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 13:40 PM