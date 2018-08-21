You are here:

Arshad Warsi's Twitter account hacked; actor says he is 'expecting things to go back to normal soon'

Actor Arshad Warsi says his Twitter account got hacked. Warsi on 21 August tweeted that some messages had been sent from his account without his knowledge.

It seems like my Twitter account is hacked, some strange msgs are being sent from my account without my knowledge... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 21, 2018

He later tweeted that he had changed his password.

Changed my password, expecting things to go back to normal... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 21, 2018

In February, several prominent Twitter users' accounts, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta as well as actors Anupam Kher and Abhishek Bachchan, were hacked by a Pro-Pakistani Turkey-based cyber group 'Turkish Cyber Army Ayyildiz'.

On the Bollywood front, the actor, who last starred in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, will next be seen in Total Dhamaal directed by Indra Kumar. It is the sequel to the 2011 film Double Dhamaal and the third instalment of the Dhamaal film series.

The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaffrey, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Esha Gupta. Total Dhamaal is slated for a 7 December release. It has been jointly produced by Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 16:11 PM