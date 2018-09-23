Arshad Warsi to make his web-series debut with Voot's new psychological thriller, Asura

Arshad Warsi will soon be making his web-series debut with Asura. DNA writes that the show will be a psychological thriller that will explores the less-explored world of forensic science against the mythology of Benaras.

Warsi will be portraying the role of a forensic expert named Dhananjay Rajpoot, who leads the forensic division of CBI. DNA further reports that TV actor Barun Sobti will also reportedly star in the series as a professor to whom Dhananjay was a mentor.

"It’s a layered and exciting character, and a powerhouse performer like Arshad will take it to another level. We’re thrilled to have him on Asura and he is bound to surprise the audience with an edgy portrayal," Monica Shergill, Content Head of Voot, told the publication.

Warsi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu in pivotal roles. The action comedy went on to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in box- office collections.

Warsi also has other upcoming projects like Inder Kumar's comedy Total Dhamaal also starring Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta as well as Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who will make her comeback to films after a hiatus of five years.

