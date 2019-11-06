Arshad Warsi reveals he'll feature in upcoming Amazon Prime Video Original: 'It's bizarre to another level'

Arshad Warsi will next feature in a web-series from Amazon Prime Video, which the actor says is "outrageous" and "bizarre to another level".

Arshad made his debut on the digital medium with psychological thriller Asura for Voot.

He was also set to replace Irrfan Khan on the political satire Gormint but the project has now been shelved.

The 51-year-old actor said the new web series falls in the comedy space.

"As an actor, you want to do something outrageous which I always look forward to. I have got one that is outrageous, which I will be doing for Amazon.

"You will be going nuts and think what I am doing? I would hate to do anything that doesn't entertain people, no matter what the genre is. It should be exciting and worth watching and not depress people," Arshad told Press Trust of India.

The actor further teased the series, saying it is "something that has not been attempted before".

"It is bizzare to another level. Amazon is also very excited. I have not done anything like that in my life. It is one of its kind that comes and then never come again," he said.

The actor said he is yet to start shooting for the web-series.

Arshad will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.

The film will release on 22 November.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 09:26:48 IST