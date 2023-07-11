In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, actor Arshad Warsi recalled the time when he met Jaya Bachchan for the first time. He revealed, “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, ‘Hmm Jaya Bachchan, let’s get fired by her, why not, Amitabh Bachchan ki biwi hai! Inke muh se do-chaar gaaliya achchi lagegi, it will be a story in my life.’ So I went thinking I will be fired, but she kept asking me do I speak Hindi, and I kept replying yes I do, in English, I was so nervous. Then she said, ‘You are doing the film.’ I died! I said ab khatam.”

The film in question is Tere Mere Sapne, produced by Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited, which came out in 1996 and also starred Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill. Arshad had asked Bachchan years later what convinced her to take him in the film and she said that in the 36 photos that he had sent, all of them had a different expression.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are no doubt one of the most respected couples in the industry and continue to remain a power couple for decades now. While Amitabh Bachchan is counted among the senior-most actors in BTown, Jaya Bachchan maintains her own aura. Many look up to them for inspiration for bringing that ‘perfection’ in their relationships and marriages, the couple too had their own share of ups and down throughout their journey. Speaking of which, the veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP once opened up about how she knew that Bachchan was the only person who could ‘dictate things to her’ and she allowed him to do that.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal, the veteran actress opened up about her relationship and marriage with Big B and shared a few unknown secrets. Admitting their relationship to be a “love at first sight” for her, Jaya Bachchan went on to state that she got frightened after meeting him for the first time. To a question about whether she knew she would marry Amitabh right away, Jaya said, “I didn’t know I would marry this man. But I got frightened.”