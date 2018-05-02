Arrested Development season 4 to get remixed re-release in 22-episode format on Netflix

The fourth season of Arrested Development was an ambitious project for Netflix considering it was a revival of a much-beloved cult Fox comedy and, more so, due to its Rashomon-like structure. It was also the streaming giant's first foray into creating original comedies.

And, of course, while some loved it, others either hated it or were just plain confused.

So, the good folks at Netflix and the show's creator Mitchell Hurwitz have announced that they will be releasing a “remix” of Arrested Development's 2013 revival.

In an open letter on Twitter, Hurwitz said he has re-edited the season, rearranging the scenes into a more traditional, chronological 22-episode season. The storylines will be interwoven rather than focus on a single character in each episode.

"I pursued it as a comedic experiment to see if new jokes and a new perspective would emerge from a remix that features all the Bluths in every episode, and where the simultaneity of the story plays out chronologically. And I’m really excited about the final result. It’s funny in a whole new way, and I believe it creates a really entertaining and hilarious new experience for the ‘viewer,’” he wrote.

The riches-to-rags saga of the fictional Bluth family and their struggling real estate business will also be returning for a fifth season. Hurwitz teased that it will premiere on Netflix, "like real soon.”

The show’s leading cast — Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor, David Cross, Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat - will all reprise their roles as the Bluth family.

Arrested Development originally aired for three seasons on the Fox network from 2003 to 2006. It follows the misadventures of the dysfunctional Bluth family after patriarch George Sr. is jailed for fraud. Netflix rebooted the show for a fourth season in 2013.

Season 4 saw George and Lucille Bluth’s unsuccessful plan to profit from a government contract to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, to “keep Mexicans out of America.”

Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences will be available for streaming on "Cinco de Cuatro." That's 4 May for the unacquainted layman.

