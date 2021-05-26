is charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assaul

An active arrest warrant has been issued for singer Marilyn Manson in an assault case dating back to 2019. The warrant has been issued by the Police department of New Hampshire, United States.

The 52-year-old singer is charged with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault. The alleged incident took place with a female videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The assault was not sexual in nature. As per the police statement, Manson was aware of the warrant for quite some time but has yet not responded.

The Gilford Police Department has said that each charge carries a possible jail sentence of less than a year and a fine of up to $2,000.

Manson's attorney Howard King, in a statement to People, has said that the videographer had asked for $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with her arm during the singer’s live concert. When asked for the evidence, the videographer never came back and directly complained to the police.

Calling the entire claim ludicrous, King further said that they are ready to cooperate with the authorities. But an investigation done by People has revealed that Manson deliberately shot his snot at the videographer. Among the people who stood by this claim are three concert attendees, including a security guard.

Manson is no stranger to controversies. A few months ago, he was accused by at least 12 women of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse. Among those who have levelled serious charges against him are actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco. His ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline has also accused him of abuse.

Bianco and Manson's former assistant Ashley Walters have already filed lawsuits against the singer.