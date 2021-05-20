Arnold Schwarzenegger will play a CIA operative hiding his profession from his daughter — who, unbeknownst to him, also works in the CIA.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to make his first big appearance on a scripted show with an untitled global spy adventure project by Netflix. He will be starring opposite Monica Barbaro who previously featured on UnREAL and will soon be seen in Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

Netflix’s untitled project will be an eight-episode (one hour each) series, where Arnold will also be serving as an executive producer. The project comes from Emmy nominee Nick Santora and Skydance Television.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger will star in & EP a new series about a father & daughter (Monica Barbaro) who discover they’ve both been secretly working as CIA Operatives. Now, forced to team up, they must confront the fact everything they thought they knew about the other has been a lie pic.twitter.com/HwEDAvR0qj — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2021

“Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement when announcing the series order.

The series will revolve around a father-daughter duo who gets to know that they are working as CIA Operatives for many years. As time goes by, they both realize that their entire relationship has been a lie and they don’t know each other much. With situations and incidents, they are forced to team up as partners to tackle family dynamics.

Santora, who created and developed the original idea, is also producing the untitled series. The project had been earlier developed internally at Skydance TV before taking it out to the streaming marketplace, writes Variety.

Schwarzenegger, who is one of the most iconic action stars of all time, will be teaming up with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost again after a long-standing relationship through the Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate movies.

Looking into Barbaro’s career, she is well known for her works in Stumptown, Splitting Up Together, The Good Cop, and NBC’s Chicago P.D.