Arnold Schwarzenegger to executive produce, lend voice to Stan Lee's animated TV series Superhero Kindergarten

Arnold Schwarzenegger will lend his voice to the lead character in a new animated TV series, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten. He will also be the co-executive producer of the show.

"It is an honour and privilege to work with Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment on this new series and help carry on Stan's creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheroes to preschool children around the world," Variety quoted Schwarzenegger, as saying.

He continued, "Not only does Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way!"

"Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition," Schwarzenegger added.

The upcoming animated series launched by Genius Brands International was one of Marvel comics creator Stan Lee's final project before death.

Genius Brands International, POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions are producing the show, written by Fabian Nicieza.

Arnold will be the voice behind Arnold Armstrong, a gym trainer before he was given superpowers. He later turns into Captain Courage, who is one of the greatest protectors on Earth.

Genius Brands' chairman and CEO Andy Heyward said, "From Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men, Black Panther, Incredible Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, The Avengers and countless more, Stan was the greatest creator, that Hollywood and pop culture has ever known."

"We are honoured to continue his legacy of creating a new superhero franchise for kids with another iconic hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten," he added.

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 10:42:18 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.