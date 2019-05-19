You are here:

Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted at event in South Africa, says 'glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat'

The Associated Press

May 19, 2019 14:25:30 IST

Johannesburg: An unknown man assaulted actor Arnold Schwarzenegger during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday, but the 71-year-old appeared to quickly recover and say "I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

Arnold Schwarzenegger was kicked from behind when he was attending a a sports event in South Africa. Twitter

Video shows the former California governor standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man makes a flying kick into his back.

Schwarzenegger stumbles forward. The man is quickly grabbed by security. Off camera a man shouts several times "Help me!" The video shortly afterward shows Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders but then walking out ringed by security.

Schwarzenegger later posted on Twitter:

He had been attending his Arnold Classic Africa event, which features dozens of sports and fitness activities. In a separate Twitter post, the event blamed a "crazed fan" for the assault.
The statement cited organiser Wayne Price as saying the assailant was "known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past" and that Schwarzenegger was "fine and still in good spirits."

The actor confirmed he had no intention of laying charges and would continue with another appearance on Sunday as planned, the statement said.

