Armaan Ralhan about Shoorveer.

Dushman ghar mein ghus chuka hai par kya humare desh ke Shoorveer tayaar hai? In a riveting tale of #BeTheVeer Disney+ Hotstar brings an action-packed military drama series, Shoorveer. The Hotstar Specials showcases the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India as they undergo specialized training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats. Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15. Armaan Ralhan who plays a pivotal role in this action laced series shares his experience of shooting with his co-stars for Shoorveer!

Armaan Ralhan shares, “They are all experienced and incredible actors. It’s been a great experience working with them. I have seen Manish Chaudhari on screen for many years, right from Rocket Singh. Unfortunately, I didn’t get an opportunity to work with Makarand Deshpande Sir, but I did get the chance to meet him once, when we were shooting at the same location.”

He further added, “Regina is great to work with, she is completely effortless and natural. Aadil is a great guy and it was fun working with him. Working with the whole team of Hawks including Abhishek Saha was a fun journey.”

Shoorveer stars renowned actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles. It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation’s peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.

~Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the nation’s elite

task force, Shoorveer, save the country from its imminent danger from July 15 onwards ~

