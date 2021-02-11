Armaan Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, summoned by Enforcement Directorate in alleged money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate had conducted a raid at Armaan Jain's South Mumbai residence on 9 February in relation to the money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Armaan Jain, cousin to actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in connection to a money laundering case. An official told Asian News International that Jain failed to appear before the agency today.
The agency is investigating a case of claims of misappropriations in a contract undertaken by Tops Group with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), according to India Today.
Jain's name came up in the case due to his reported friendship with Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihag, who is also being investigated in the case. Vihag has already been questioned twice and date from his phone was also taken by agency officials.
Sources told India Today that the ED had found some 'suspicious communication' between the two, following which the agency had conducted a search ay Jain's Altamount Road residence in South Mumbai on Tuesday (9 February).
Sarnaik's other son Purvesh has also been called for questioning.
India Today writes that the ED had conducted raids at Sarnaik's residence and office in Thane. Vihag was also brought in for questioning to the ED office and questioned about an alleged exchange of funds between Sarnaik's close aids and officials from Tops Grup.
