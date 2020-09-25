Arjun Rampal tests negative for coronavirus after Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari get infected
The shooting of ZEE5's Nail Polish, which began on 15 September, was halted on Thursday after Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for coronavirus.
Arjun Rampal has tested negative for coronavirus, a day after he revealed his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have tested positive for COVID-19.
In his recent most tweet, Rampal said he has been asked to take the test again in four days as he had come in direct contact with COVID-positive patients. He is currently quarantined in his home.
Read the tweet below
Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers 🙏🏽
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 25, 2020
On Thursday, the actor said the shooting of Nail Polish has stopped with immediate effect and everyone has been advised to get themselves retested.
Read his post here
View this post on Instagram
Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5
Nail Polish, a courtroom drama, is ZEE5 Original and is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. Rampal will be essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film.
“With a wonderful cast combined with very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special,” the actor said in a statement.
The film is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.
Earlier this week, Arjun shared behind the scene (BTS) pictures from the set and wrote, "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health."
Nail Polish went on floors on September 15 and is scheduled to stream on ZEE5.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Shweta Tiwari tests positive for coronavirus, halts shooting of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola
Shweta Tiwari said she decided to get tested for the coronavirus after developing a cough on 16 September.
Hollywood unions, studios finalise on safety protocols to resume production
The pandemic protocol includes mandatory and comprehensive use of personal protective gear and testing of cast and crew members and a dedicated coronavirus supervisor to oversee it all.
The Batman resumes filming in UK weeks after production member tested positive for coronavirus
The positive coronavirus case came just three days after The Batman had initially resumed shooting in the UK.