Arjun Rampal tests negative for coronavirus after Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari get infected

The shooting of ZEE5's Nail Polish, which began on 15 September, was halted on Thursday after Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for coronavirus.

Arjun Rampal has tested negative for coronavirus, a day after he revealed his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have tested positive for COVID-19.

In his recent most tweet, Rampal said he has been asked to take the test again in four days as he had come in direct contact with COVID-positive patients. He is currently quarantined in his home.

Good news, I am Covid negative. Have to retest in 4 days according to medical experts as I have been in direct contact with active Covid cases. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers 🙏🏽 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 25, 2020

On Thursday, the actor said the shooting of Nail Polish has stopped with immediate effect and everyone has been advised to get themselves retested.

Nail Polish, a courtroom drama, is ZEE5 Original and is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna. Rampal will be essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film.

“With a wonderful cast combined with very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special,” the actor said in a statement.

The film is being produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions and Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor.

Earlier this week, Arjun shared behind the scene (BTS) pictures from the set and wrote, "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health."

Nail Polish went on floors on September 15 and is scheduled to stream on ZEE5.