Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia announce separation, ending 20-year-long marriage: Time for us to move on, says couple in statement

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and former Miss India Mehr Jesia had been married for the past 20 years.

Now it is reported that the couple has decided to part ways. In a statement issued to media by Arjun and Mehr, they have announced their separation.

The statement reads:

"After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost. We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on. We won’t be commenting on this any further.”

Arjun married Mehr in 1998. The couple has two children Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13).

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 11:43 AM