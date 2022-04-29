Arjun Rampal took the internet by storm in the trailer of 'Dhaakad' that was released today.

Fresh off the rave reviews he received for his portrayal as Detective Om Singh on the series London Files, Arjun Rampal took the internet by storm today as ‘Rudraveer’, the antagonist in Dhaakad whose trailer was released today.

Dhaakad takes audiences through the story of a spy who embarks on an action-filled adventure with all guns blazing. While Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Agent Agni in Dhaakad, Arjun Rampal is her villainous antagonist, Rudraveer.

While the film is predominantly a female-centric action thriller, Arjun makes a strong impression as the antagonist and knocks it out of the park.

With his completely new style, which includes grey spiky hair, a contrasting beard, and a tattooed muscular physique – the actor sticks out. Arjun, a frightening, lethal, and calm opponent, proved that evil has a new name, as even his deafening silences tell volumes and linger with you.

Arjun Rampal is without a doubt one of the best actors in the country today, having played a variety of roles over the course of his career.

Watch the trailer here:

