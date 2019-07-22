Arjun Patiala song 'Dil Todeya': Diljit Dosanjh lends his voice for Sachin-Jigar's 'mandatory heartbreak song'

Diljit Dosanjh has picked up the mic up yet again for his forthcoming film, Arjun Patiala. The singer-actor has lent his voice to the latest track of the film, 'Dil Todeya.' This is, as described by the makers, the 'mandatory heartbreak song' in the album.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics have also been penned by Dosanjh.

While Kriti plays a journalist in the film, Dosanjh is seen in the titular role as the quirky, small-town man.

Diljeet, who will be back in a cop’s role after garnering immense praise from the critics and audience alike for his stunning role in Udta Punjab, is seen as an eccentric policeman. Shades dangling from his collar and a belt attached to multiple beer cans, Arjun is termed "muscular nahi cute". The side pocket of his blazer reveals a golden mic.

While talking about the film and his comedic role, Diljit told Press Trust of India, “I never approach comedy thinking ‘I know it all.’ Comedy is tough. To make people laugh is not easy. Written material, the story and situation matter a lot. In Punjabi films, I do give me inputs. In Hindi not really. I don’t have that much control in the Hindi language, in Punjabi I can say a particular dialogue will sound funnier if we tweak it. In Hindi, I just follow. I’ve never done a comedy in this space. I thought I should give it a try. All it takes is two minutes for me to say yes or no to a script. I had to do this one the moment I heard it (sic)."

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July, and will clash with Judgementall Hai Kya.

Dosanjh's breakthrough as a singer occurred in 2004 with his first music album Ishq Da Uda Ada. He has also sung songs for his films, Udta Punjab and Phillauri. However, his most popular number remains the 2013 hit single 'Proper Patola.'

Check out Arjun Patiala's new song 'Dil Todeya'



