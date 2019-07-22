You are here:

Arjun Patiala song 'Dil Todeya': Diljit Dosanjh lends his voice for Sachin-Jigar's 'mandatory heartbreak song'

FP Staff

Jul 22, 2019 14:21:51 IST

Diljit Dosanjh has picked up the mic up yet again for his forthcoming film, Arjun Patiala. The singer-actor has lent his voice to the latest track of the film, 'Dil Todeya.'  This is, as described by the makers, the 'mandatory heartbreak song' in the album.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics have also been penned by Dosanjh.

Arjun Patiala song Dil Todeya: Diljit Dosanjh lends his voice for Sachin-Jigars mandatory heartbreak song

A still from Arjun Patiala song Dil Todeya

While Kriti plays a journalist in the film, Dosanjh is seen in the titular role as the quirky, small-town man.

Diljeet, who will be back in a cop’s role after garnering immense praise from the critics and audience alike for his stunning role in Udta Punjab, is seen as an eccentric policeman. Shades dangling from his collar and a belt attached to multiple beer cans, Arjun is termed "muscular nahi cute". The side pocket of his blazer reveals a golden mic.

While talking about the film and his comedic role, Diljit told Press Trust of India, “I never approach comedy thinking ‘I know it all.’ Comedy is tough. To make people laugh is not easy. Written material, the story and situation matter a lot. In Punjabi films, I do give me inputs. In Hindi not really. I don’t have that much control in the Hindi language, in Punjabi I can say a particular dialogue will sound funnier if we tweak it. In Hindi, I just follow. I’ve never done a comedy in this space. I thought I should give it a try. All it takes is two minutes for me to say yes or no to a script. I had to do this one the moment I heard it (sic)."

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July, and will clash with Judgementall Hai Kya.

Dosanjh's breakthrough as a singer occurred in 2004 with his first music album Ishq Da Uda Ada. He has also sung songs for his films, Udta Punjab and Phillauri. However, his most popular number remains the 2013 hit single 'Proper Patola.'  

Check out Arjun Patiala's new song 'Dil Todeya

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 14:21:51 IST

tags: Arjun Patiala , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dil Todeya , Diljit Dosanjh , Kriti Sanon , Sachet Tandon , Sachin-Jigar , Shareworthy , TuneIn

also see

Arjun Patiala song 'Sachiya Mohabbatan' is a sweet ode to Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's growing romance

Arjun Patiala song 'Sachiya Mohabbatan' is a sweet ode to Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's growing romance

Arjun Patiala song Sip Sip: Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma are having fun in Guru Bhullar's track on alcohol

Arjun Patiala song Sip Sip: Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma are having fun in Guru Bhullar's track on alcohol

Badshah's new track 'Paagal' becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, dethroning BTS

Badshah's new track 'Paagal' becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, dethroning BTS