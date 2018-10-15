Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England, Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho to now release on 18 October
Badhaai Ho and Namaste England, both of which were slated to hit theatres on 19 October, will now be releasing a day before. The decision has reportedly been taken to reap benefits of the extended Dusshera weekend, as per trade analysts.
The news was announced by the lead actors of the respective films on their Twitter timelines:
Aapne jaldi bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Namaste England is now releasing on 18th October! #NamasteEnglandOn18Oct@ParineetiChopra @NamasteEngFilm @RelianceEnt @PenMovies #VipulAmrutlalShah @jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia @ErosNow #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers pic.twitter.com/wi72RTjOr9
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 15, 2018
Itni jaldi thi kya aapko nanhe mehmaan se milne ki? Toh mil lo phir, ek din pehle hi. Now #BadhaaiHo to release in cinemas on Thu, 18th Oct. 👶🏻@sanyamalhotra07 @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @iamitrsharma @jungleepictures @chromepictures pic.twitter.com/rJI5gm3JDc — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 14, 2018
Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malotra and Neena Gupta in lead roles, is a comedy with a sensitive subject at its core. On the other hand, Namaste England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is a commercial entertainer. Both the films are characteristically different but have managed to create considerable buzz. However, early reactions to the trailer and songs seem to be more in favour of Badhaai Ho, which has been directed by Amit Sharma.
