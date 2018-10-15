Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England, Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho to now release on 18 October

Badhaai Ho and Namaste England, both of which were slated to hit theatres on 19 October, will now be releasing a day before. The decision has reportedly been taken to reap benefits of the extended Dusshera weekend, as per trade analysts.

The news was announced by the lead actors of the respective films on their Twitter timelines:

Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malotra and Neena Gupta in lead roles, is a comedy with a sensitive subject at its core. On the other hand, Namaste England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is a commercial entertainer. Both the films are characteristically different but have managed to create considerable buzz. However, early reactions to the trailer and songs seem to be more in favour of Badhaai Ho, which has been directed by Amit Sharma.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 16:34 PM