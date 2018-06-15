Arjun Kapoors prepares for IIFA 2018 performance; Adnan Sami's Eid wishes: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Phantom Films shares teaser of Youngraad

The teaser of Phantom's Marathi venture Youngraad was released on 15 June by the production house. It's a coming-of-age drama that revolves around four young boys and their friendship. National Award winner Makarand Mane has directed the film.

Arjun Kapoor starts prepping for IIFA performance

After a month of spending time shooting in London for his newest film Vipul Anand's Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor is back in town. Without further delay, he has already started rehearsing for the 2018 IIFA Awards that will be held in Bangkok. He shared a snippet of his rehearsal on his Instagram, asking his followers to guess which song he was going to perform to.

Adnan Sami wishes fans and followers Eid Mubarak

'Life Kara De' singer Adnan Sami cheekily greeted everybody on the occassion of Eid with a Star Wars reference meme. The meme read, "May the fork be with you."

Taran Adarsh shares photos from pooja ceremony from the sets of John's Romeo Akbar Walter

#RomeoAkbarWalter starts with a pooja ceremony... Stars John Abraham... Directed by Robbie Grewal... Shooting commences 17 June 2018... #RAW pic.twitter.com/XIj9oHErQH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2018

After the success of Parmanu, John Abraham is back to work for spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter, directed by Robbie Grewal. The photos include one of a clapboard and another of Abraham posing with the crew after the pooja ceremony.

Anil Sharma shares teaser of son Utkarsh's debut Genius

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's director Anil Sharma is all set to launch son Utkarsh in Genius alongside Ishitha Chauhan. Directed by Anil Sharma himself, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Julkaa and Mithun Chakraborty. The excited dad shared a brief snippet of the upcoming film on 14 June.

