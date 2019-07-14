Arjun Kapoor trolls Katrina Kaif on her new post: Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing

Katrina Kaif recently shared images of her trip to Mexico. The actress was posing beside a pillar in the picture. Arjun Kapoor, who is known for making funny comments about his friends from the Hindi film industry, took a harmless jibe at Kaif. He wrote, "Watch where you going, girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing."

Though his comment is yet to receive a fitting reply from the actress, fans and followers seem to enjoy the humour. Kaif's image was liked by above 12 lakh followers.

View this post on Instagram 💙💚💛 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

Recently, Kapoor added a picture of the two along with Varun Dhawan. Kapoor added that as confessed by Varun and himself on Koffee With Karan, they no longer were members of "We hate Katrine" club and were instead shifting to form "We love Katrina".

Kaif and Kapoor have not collaborated on any other project till now but the two share a friendly bond. On the work front, Katrina Kaif's last outing on the silver screen was with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which also featured Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

The actress will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's new cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film is an addition to the Singham and Simmba cop universes which Shetty has been developing for quite some time now.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2019 13:39:19 IST