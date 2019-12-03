Arjun Kapoor says tragedy connected him with Panipat co-star Sanjay Dutt: We lost our mothers right before our first films

Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting his period drama Panipat across the nation ahead of its release. On one of the tours in Delhi, Kapoor opened up about his inhibitions of going up against Sanjay Dutt during the action sequences in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial.

The film, which portrays Kapoor as valiant Maratha soldier Sadashiv Rao Bhau, has multiple war sequences with Sanjay Dutt's character of Ahmed Shah Abdali in the Third Battle of Panipat. "I was not nervous. I was just confident that I will not be able to face a legendary personality like Sanjay Dutt on-screen, playing my opponent. But credits to the director (Ashutosh) for treating both of us like the characters and not Bollywood stars. This really eased the scenario for us. Both Sanjay and I lost our mothers before our first films, and tragedy connects you in a unique way. When I saw Sanju, I cried and realised I was not the only one who has had to deal with things." the actor tells Bombay Times.

The film will portray the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped the Mughal history and rule in the country.

While Arjun plays Bhau, Kriti Sanon will be seen as his wife Parvati Bai.

The film also features veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, and Padmini Kolhapure.

Hindi litterateur, poet, and essayist Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for the film, produced by Sunita Gowariker via AGPPL in association with Vision World.

Gowariker brings to the audience another large-scale period film after Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008). Although his last film, Mohenjo Daro (2016), tanked at the box office, the expectations from Panipat already seem high.

Panipat is slated to release on 6 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 10:12:28 IST