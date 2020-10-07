Arjun Kapoor recovers from COVID-19; says 'everyone should take the virus seriously'
Arjun Kapoor, who had contracted the coronavirus in September, said he has now made full recovery
Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, a month after contracting the virus/
The 35-year-old actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 6 September and was in home quarantine since. In a statement, posted on Instagram, Kapoor said he has made a "full recovery" and thanked those who sent their best wishes for him.
Here is the post
View this post on Instagram
Kapoor had recently started shooting for his latest film before he contracted the virus. The untitled project, being directed by Kaashive Nair, also stars Rakul Preet, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. It is produced by T-Series along with Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment.
In his statement, Kapoor stressed the need to take the the virus seriously and wearing a mask at all times. The actor also expressed his gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its support..
India's confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 67.57 lakh after 72,049 fresh infections were registered in past 24 hours, according to the latest data updated by Union Health Ministry.
While, 57,44,693 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 85.02 percent on Wednesday, said the health ministry.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
