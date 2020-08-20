Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh's untitled romantic drama to resume shoot from 24 August

The cross-border romantic drama is being directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair, with John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, among others, attached as producers.

Director Kaashvie Nair’s debut, a cross-border love story featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, will be resuming shoot from Monday, 24 August. Just before the pandemic, it was 14 days away from completion.

Confirming this, Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment says the producers on the project have worked hard to make sure that all actors are safe and comfortable. The team was taken through all safety protocols certified by the state government through the Film Producers Guild.

Advani says the shooting schedule will be for 10 days with the entire cast, after which, the team will be left with a four-day schedule, scheduled for September-end. The film was initially supposed to be shot from 21 March to the beginning of April but was delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Read the announcement below

FILMING RESUMES... #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh starrer - a cross-border love story - to resume shoot from 25 Aug 2020... Will have a 10-day shoot in the current schedule, followed by a 4-day shoot in Sept-end 2020... The film - not titled yet - is directed by Kaashvie Nair. pic.twitter.com/jBpNxGu0vc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2020

Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh Seth will also be a part of this schedule along with Divya Seth, among others. Kanwaljit was among the many senior actors who had raised objections against the government’s resolution prohibiting actors above the age of 65 from shooting for films, TV shows and commercials. The resolution was quashed by the Bombay High Court. This is among the first films to be shot with veteran actors.

“It’s encouraging to see actors and the crew all prepped up and keen to get back to work. The safety protocols will be followed strictly on the set, and we are hoping everything goes as planned,” says producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Nikkhil also shared that Kanwaljit himself wanted to be on the set while Neena flew down from Dehradun for the shoot and has isolated herself at home.

John Abraham, who is also bankrolling the project, says they have "waited to ensure the unit is adequately secured given the situation and we’re looking forward to resuming the shoot.”