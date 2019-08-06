Arjun Kapoor leaves cheeky comment on Shraddha's behind-the-scene picture from Saaho set

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who previously worked together in Half Girlfriend, seem to share a great rapport off-screen as well. In a hilarious banter on social media, Arjun took a dig at Shraddha who shared some behind-the-scenes still from the sets of Saaho.

The photo is from the sets of the song 'Enni Soni' from the Hindi version of Saaho. The song features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor romancing each other amidst the snow-capped mountains. Earlier today, the actress shared few stills from her shoot in Austria. One of the stills shared by Shraddha sees in her a wine-coloured flowy gown standing amidst a cloud of powder of a similar colour. Taking a sarcastic dig at his colleague, Arjun called the photo a "hectic sneeze reaction."

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the Sujeeth directorial also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Mandira Bedi will all play the antagonists. The film marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry. It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced the film alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. Initially, the film was slated to hit the screens on 15 August but the makers postponed the release citing technical reasons. The spy thriller will now be out on 30 August.

