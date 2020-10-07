Arjun Bijlani's five-year-old son tests positive for COVID-19, says TV actor in social media post

Arjun BIjlani said that his son Ayaan is currently quarantining with his wife Neha Swami.

Days after television actor Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami tested positive for COVID-19, their five-year-old son Ayaan has now been diagnosed with the virus. The actor himself, has, however, tested negative in both his tests.

Bijlani shared the news on social media, stating that even though Ayaan's rapid antigen test had come negative, his PCR test was positive. He added that his son was quarantining with his wife.

He urged his fans and followers to not take the coronavirus lightly as the symptoms are different for everyone. He even advised all to stay indoors as much as possible.

Here is Bijlani's post

Bijlani's co-workers from the TV industry like Kunal Verma, Mouni Roy, Jay Bhanushali, Aalisha Panwar, Nakul Mehta and Surbhi Jyoti wished Neha and Ayaan's speedy recovery.

Bijlani has starred in several hit TV shows like Naagin, Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.