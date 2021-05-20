Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh had tested negative for coronavirus on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday.

Singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh (52) passed away on Wednesday, 19 May at 11 pm due to coronavirus -related complications.

She got admitted to AMRI Dhakuria hospital, Kolkata at the end of April after testing positive for the virus. As per an official statement from the hospital, Aditi had tested negative for COVID-19 on 17 May but succumbed to a cerebral stroke.

The news about her health condition hit headlines after director Srijit Mukherjee had requested a plasma donor on Twitter for the singer’s mother.

Swastika Mukherjee too took to social media and asked blood donors to help. "Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh's mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today," she had posted. The tweet has now been deleted.

Meanwhile, Arijit had also urged people on social media not to extend help just because he’s a celebrity but to treat every patient the same way.

“It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. (sic),” Arijit had written. He further thanked the people who came out to help him in this need of the hour.

According to the Times of India (TOI) report, the family members have taken Aditi Singh’s mortal remains to their home at Jiaganj in Murshidabad earlier today, 20 May.

Arijit rose to fame after the massive success of the Aashiqui 2 song 'Tum Hi Ho'. Soon after that, songs like 'Kabira', 'Suno Na Sangemarmar', 'Mast Magan', 'Raat Bhar', 'Humdard', and 'Samjhawan' ruled music charts all over.