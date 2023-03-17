Days after going through an ugly breakup with her boyfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, TV actress Ariana Madix has finally broken her silence over the same and further expressed gratitude for all those who supported her during her “darkest hours.” For the unversed, Ariana and Tom after dating for nine long years parted ways after the latter allegedly cheated on her with their former co-star Raquel Leviss. It is believed that Leviss and Sandoval had been going behind the actress’ back for at least six months following which Ariana came to know about their ‘affair’ through some ‘inappropriate’ messages, leaving the actress ‘devastated’.

On Thursday, Ariana took to Instagram and shared a long note along with a picture of herself. Expressing gratitude for the love and support that she received from her friends, family, and tons of well-wishers, the actress wrote, “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

Noting that she was “devastated and broken”, Ariana also stated that she feels lucky to have the best support system in the world.

“I know that I am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run,” she concluded the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

Many reacted to the post and called out the actress for standing out strong. A user wrote, “You’re a force! Love you!!!”, while another one wrote, “I love you babycakes. You are slaying life & your support squad is here for your trustfall. watch out world: she back.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss issue apologies

After the news broke early this month, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up. Following this, while Sandovol shared his apologies on Instagram by calling himself “selfish” for taking “reckless decisions”, Leviss also apologised to Madix adding that she deeply regrets hurting her.

