Ariana Grande's Madame Tussauds wax figure upsets fan: 'Are you sure this is her?'

As soon as Madame Tussauds London unveiled the wax statue of American singer Ariana Grande this week, it met with disdain and confusion on social media by her fans.

The fans were not thrilled with the statue of the pop singer as they found it inappropriate as per the looks of the singer.

After teasing the unveiling in April--and calling upon her fans to help choose the statue's outfit--Madame Tussauds tweeted a picture of the figure on Tuesday (21 May). While the organisation claimed it had "nailed" her style, Twitter users had a few issues with the rest of the piece, as reported by E!News.

You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday #MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019

The fans of the singer stormed the social media. In fact, fans argued that there were several facial features on the statue that didn't match Grande's looks, including the eyebrows and the nose.

omg this wax figure looks like ariana grande...on crack pic.twitter.com/N24UpsNbz4 — Togepi (@chikachikatrii) May 24, 2019

This is Frankie Grande in a wig https://t.co/Cg5slXtWFX — lmknth (@lmknth) May 22, 2019

this is the first time i can see how frankie looks like ariana because this looks like him with a wig https://t.co/FdA9oz1XJM — iman (@taedorroki) May 21, 2019

Dosnt really look like her but okay — kaynaat ♡ (@kaynaatrashidx) May 21, 2019

this is horrible — (@temporaryheart) May 21, 2019

Y’all need to melt her face a start ove because this ain’t it!! — KING P (@polo2mann3) May 22, 2019

Are you sure this is Ariana? Because I’m not. — Kyle Douce (@romanianlettuce) May 24, 2019

This wasn't the first time Madame Tussauds had unveiled a Grande-inspired wax figure. The organisation's Las Vegas location debuted one in 2017 and its Berlin hub unveiled one at the beginning of this year.

For those who are eager to see the wax figure in London, they'll be able to do so for the next five weeks. Grande is yet to comment on the wax figure.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 11:46:48 IST

