Ariana Grande's fans express disappointment at her new Madame Tussauds wax statue

Madame Tussauds recently unveiled the wax statue of singer-songwriter Ariana Grande who is presently on her Sweetener world tour. Dressed in an over-sized sweater and hair tied in a high ponytail, the statue bears minimum similarity to the singer in real life.

After teasing the unveiling in April — and calling upon her fans to help choose the statue's outfit — Madame Tussauds tweeted a picture of the figure on Tuesday. Known for making wax figures with acute similarity, Madame Tussauds seems to have got Grande's features completely off the mark. This discrepancy was noticed by the singer's many fans who took to social media to express their disappointment.

Check out Ariana Grande's wax figure:

While the organisation claimed it had "nailed" her style, Twitter users had a few issues with the rest of the piece, as reported by E-News. Fans of the singer stormed social media and wrote, "She doesn't look anything like Ariana!" one commenter wrote. "Ari deserves better," tweeted another. In fact, fans argued that there were several facial features on the statue that didn't match Grande's looks, including the eyebrows and the nose.

"Yeah this is really bad lol," tweeted one critic.

"The whole face is off, does not look like her at all. Her eyebrows have never looked like that." another Twitter user said.

This wasn't the first time Madame Tussauds had unveiled a Grande-inspired wax figure. The organisation's Las Vegas location debuted one in 2017 and its Berlin hub unveiled one at the beginning of this year.

For those who are eager to see the wax figure in London, they'll be able to do so for the next five weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 14:17:03 IST

