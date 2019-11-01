Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj's 'Bad To You'; Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now': New music this week

So many songs but so little time. Here is a playlist of new releases by Miguel, Dua Lipa, Bastille and many more that you should not miss out on.

Ariana Grande, Normani, Nicki Minaj - 'Bad to You' (from the Charlie's Angels soundtrack)

the @CharliesAngels soundtrack is out now 🖤 it’s been an honor co-producing this with u @Savan_Kotecha, ilya, max. thank you for including me @ElizabethBanks 👼🏼 enjoy and let us know what you think https://t.co/B3vPrMOyia pic.twitter.com/q30Rese8cq — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 1, 2019

'Bad to You' is far superior than the cringeworthy Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus' collaboration 'Don't Call Me Better'. This song is a bop. That's it, that's the verdict.

Sabrina Claudio - 'Take One to the Head'

The musician shared a new visual of 'Take One to the Head', another one of her seductive R&B numbers, on 28 October.

Miguel - 'Funeral'

There is no doubt Miguel's 'Funeral' in line with the spooky season as he sings, "Send my regards to the mother and father/ ‘Cause somebody’s daughter I just f***ing slayed." This is one of the first pieces of work, heavily leaning on electronic instrumentals, the singer has teased following the release of his EP Te Lo Dije, where he paid homage to his Chicano roots. He also released a collaboration with Alicia Keys in September.

Listen to 'Show Me Love' here.

Bastille and Alessia Cara - 'Another Place'

While Bastille had already introduced this single way back in June, the inclusion of Cara's vocals bring to it a more uplifting sound. While the band often touches upon darker themes about human complexities in their punchy pop way, this one really is cheerful. 'Another Place' is about two people encountering each other (possibly at a party and as the case is in 2019, through a dating app), having the time of their lives together, only to never meet again. However, they gladly look back at their meeting and imagine a scenario where they could have been something meaningful.

Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'

Dua Lipa's 'Don't Star Now' is similar to her signature, up tempo tracks with an infectious opening bassline. With all the sass she has, she bids farewell to her past and her ex too as she steps into a new phase of her life.

Michael Kiwanuka - 'Rolling'

Kiwanuka's 'Rolling' from his self-titled third album draws influences from soul legends Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye as well as rock n roll genius Jimi Hendrix. The English singer-songwriter unleashes his powerful voice over psychedelic electric guitar sounds in the foot tapping number he co-wrote with producers Danger Mouse and Inflo.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 18:06:22 IST