Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. to feature Joaquin Phoenix; film to be backed by A24

Though details about Joaquin Phoenix's Disappointment Blvd. are being kept under wraps, the plot's being described as “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.”

Filmmaker Ari Aster’s next film titled Disappointment Blvd. is going to star Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix and the project will be produced and financed by A24.

A report by Deadline stated that the Joker actor was in discussion to be on board for Aster’s next for a while now and once he was confirmed, the team approached producers.

The report added how A24, the production house associated with Aster’s previous hits Hereditary and Midsommar, was one of the top contenders for the upcoming movie from the start.

While A24 did not give any comment to the portal, the official Twitter handle of the production company shared the report online, thereby indirectly confirming the news. The caption to the tweet read: “Setting ourselves up for DISAPPOINTMENT BLVD.”

See the post

Setting ourselves up for DISAPPOINTMENT BLVD. https://t.co/wJfFNvG71I — A24 (@A24) February 18, 2021

Deadline stated that details about the film are being kept under the wraps but the plot can be described as “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” It will be written and directed by Aster. Also, Aster and Lars Knudsen will be producing the film under the banner Square Peg along with A24.

Given how Phoenix has chosen this project to be his next, following his Academy Award-winning performance as Batman’s nemesis, the script of Disappointment Blvd. can be expected to be worthy of speculation. The report added that the Her actor is likely to shoot for Aster’s feature film before he begins work on Ridley Scott’s Kitbag.

Scott’s movie will see Phoenix play French leader Napoleon Bonaparte and as the director is currently busy with his crime thriller Gucci. Kitbag is not expected to start production before 2022. Even though Phoenix begins shooting for Disappointment Blvd. as the first film after bagging an Oscar, he is going to be seen next in C’mon C’mon directed by Mike Mills, which he shot in 2019.