Argentine rock star Cristian ‘Pity’ Alvarez accused of shooting man four times under influence of drugs

The lead singer with bands Viejas Locas and Intoxicados, Cristian "Pity" Álvarez, has been charged for killing a man in Buenos Aires last week. As reported by the BBC, the Argentine rockstar shot an acquaintance, Cristian Diaz, four times following a dispute. "I killed him because it was either him or me. Any animal would do the same", he told reporters. He justified his actions as self-defense.

Alvarez allegedly fled the scene and attempted to dispose of the weapon, which was later found in a sewer. He handed himself to the police a few hours later and was taken into custody. His lawyer told judge Martin Yadarola that Alvarez he had a drug problem but the judge ruled that believed the musician knew what he was doing when he committed the crime. He said Alvarez must undergo treatment in a drug addiction program, but he also ordered the singer to remain under arrest for the time being. Authorities later found the musician’s vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo green patent DQP 320, in Buenos Aires neighborhood of Ramos Mejía near Pinar de Rocha.

According to MDZ Online, in the summer of 2010, he swallowed 5 viagras and he was hospitalized for 24 hours. As result, he was diagnosed with necrosis among several other liver issues.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 14:56 PM