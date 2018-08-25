Aretha Franklin's funeral to feature Bill Clinton as speaker, performances by Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson

Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Reverend Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral next week.

Franklin's representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, says other speakers will include former US Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Reverend Al Sharpton, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and Bishop TD Jakes.

Michael Eric Dyson, former TV judge Greg Mathis, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and US Representative Brenda Lawrence are also additional speakers.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations. Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.

Franklin died on 16 August owing to pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her funeral will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple on 31 August. Franklin's most well known performances include hits like 'Do Right Woman — Do Right Man', 'Think', '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman' and 'Chain of Fools'.

The Reverend Jasper Williams Jr. will deliver the eulogy. He is pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta. The performers for the service include Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan and more. Jennifer Holliday, Ronald Isley, Fantasia and the gospel stars Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams are among the other performers who will be at the event coming Friday.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 13:41 PM