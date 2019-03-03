You are here:

Aretha Franklin, Count Basie, Booker T to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on 8 May

Aretha Franklin, Count Basie and Booker T and the MGs will be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame as part of the 40th class this year.

According to Variety, the blues and R&B legends will be honoured at a ceremony to be held on May 8 at the Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts and Education in Memphis.

'Queen of Soul' Franklin passed away 16 August, 2018 at the age of 76 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Also joining the Blues Hall are singer Ida Cox and guitarist Pee Wee Crayton. The late Folkways Records executive Moses "Moe" Asch will also be honoured.

The Foundation names recordings as well as artistes to its Hall of Fame.

The singles being inducted this year include Muddy Waters' 'Rollin' Stone', Ray Charles' 'I Got a Woman', Elmore James 'Shake Your Moneymaker' and along with Elmore James' 1965 compilation 'The Sky Is Crying'.

The induction ceremony will be followed a night later by contemporary honours given out at the 40th annual Blues Music Awards. The museum itself will put items connected with the inductees on display starting the day of the ceremony.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 16:00:40 IST