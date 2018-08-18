Aretha Franklin biopic moving forward, confirms producer Harvey Mason Jr, Jennifer Hudson may play lead

A biopic about the legendary soul and R&B singer Aretha Franklin, who passed away recently, is underway, according to a report by USA Today. It had earlier been reported that Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson was being considered to play the role of Aretha Franklin and, according to the report, Hudson might be finalised for the role.

Producer Harvey Mason Jr spoke to Detroit Free Press about where the biopic stands and said, "Going forward, what will be foremost in my mind is, 'What would Aretha do here? What would Aretha want here?' She will always be in the front of my mind as I make decisions on the film."

Hudson was first announced as the choice for playing Aretha Franklin by record producer Clive Davis at his annual pre-Grammys party. Hudson, 36, was introduced by Davis ahead of her performance at the party and went on to perform Franklin's songs, 'Think' and 'Respect', before moving on to her own songs. Franklin herself chose Hudson for the role.

The news of a biopic on the Queen of Soul has been in speculation for years. The same report states that in 2010, Franklin sent out a press release suggesting that Halle Berry play the young Aretha. Two year later, she said in an interview that Taylor Hackford would be the director.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 13:12 PM