Relationships, Glamour and more. This Bollywood’s iconic diva has seen it all. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm – The glamorous and inspirational icon Malaika Arora makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials’ Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now (Monday-Thursday)

While talking to one of her closest friends Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora expresses her concern about doing a stand-up comedy act. Sharing her own experience about trying her had at stant up, Dhupia said, “I have done a little bit of stand up and it was one of the hardest things. But I did make an auditorium full of people laugh because 90% if the jokes were on me. Are you willing to do that?”

Talking further about her thoughts on Malaika’s decision to do a stand up act, and showing her unwavering support for her friend, Neha said, “I know that she’s going for it. she told me that ‘I want to do this and I’m ready for the challenge’. Malla is very well aware that she’s walking on eggshells but she’s willing to make that shift so, why not! Go Malla!”

See what happens when Malaika Arora does a stand up act in the upcoming episode of Hotstar Specials’ Moving In With Malaika now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

