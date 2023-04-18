Are Justin Bieber and BTS’ Jungkook collaborating? A viral picture of the two sparks rumours

A recent video of Canadian singer Justin Bieber and BTS’ Jungkook departing Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival together has created quite abuzz on social media. This has prompted speculation among fans about a potential collaboration between the two. The clip, which shows the duo dressed in black, leaving the concert, has fuelled rumours and sparked excitement among fans.

After the K-pop star’s return from Coachella, Jungkook posted on Weverse that he had tried to remain anonymous at the music festival but was recognised by his fans. He expressed amazement at how observant his fans are and thanked them for their support. He even mentioned that he had trimmed his front hair in an attempt to remain unrecognised, but it didn’t work.

Jungkook, who recently visited Los Angeles, was featured in multiple pictures shared by Justin Bieber’s manager Scott Samuel “Scooter” Braun on Instagram. Scott posted photos that also included Bang Si-Hyuk, Andrew Watt, and other individuals. In one of the pictures, Jungkook could be seen posing with his friends inside a studio. This also caught the attention of fans and increased speculations about Justin’s collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook.

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently made a generous donation of 1 billion won ($758,782) to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. The donation made by Jungkook will be utilised by the hospital to provide medical treatment for children from low-income families and to support the Integrated Care Center project, according to the hospital’s plans. Jungkook told media outlets, “I hope to make a small contribution to the children who are suffering from illnesses and bring a smile to their faces.”

Jeon Jung-kook, who is also known simply as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and a member of the popular boy band BTS. He contributes to the group as a vocalist. Some of the most popular songs by him are Life Goes On, Dreamers, Dynamite, Run BTS, and Yet To Come.

On the other hand, throughout Justin’s music career spanning almost 15 years, he has partnered with and released successful chart-topping hits alongside numerous award-winning musicians. Some of the most famous hits given by the singer are STAY, Beauty And A Beat, Baby, Love Me, Ghost, and One Time.