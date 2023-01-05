Are Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda & Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dating each other?

The year has barely begun and rumours are already swirling about a new couple in Bollywood. Wondering who we are talking about? Well, it’s none other Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is believed to be dating her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda. According to a Hindustan Times report, Suhana accompanied Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson to the Kapoor Christmas brunch, where he introduced her as his partner to everyone. The Kapoors are Agastya’s extended family on the paternal side.

Last month, the paparazzi had caught Suhana at the Kapoor Christmas brunch. Dressed casually in a black bodycon dress, the 22-year-old looked chic as ever. Agastya wore blue denims, a black T-shirt and white sneakers. Agastya’s sister Nayva Naveli was also present at the event.

A source quoted by Hindustan Times said Suhana and Agastya entered into a relationship on the sets of The Archies. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022”, the source said. The report also added that Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan “approves of the relationship” and “loves Suhana”.

The Archies is an adaptation of the comics of the same name. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie is expected to premiere on Netflix later in the year. Apart from Suhana and Agastya, the film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The shooting of the movie wrapped up last month.

Zoya had shared a photo dump from The Archies’ wrap-up party. The pictures featured the entire cast and crew having a gala time on the sets. “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude”, she wrote in the caption.

According to Zoya Akhtar, the movie is set in the 1960s and based on the Anglo-Indian community. The cast of the movie was announced back in May and the video had generated a lot of curiosity among fans.

As for Suhana and Agastya, neither of them have commented so far on the relationship rumours.

